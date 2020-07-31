Home Al Goodwyn Cartoons Al Goodwyn Cartoon: Political polls, liberal media and obedient Democrats
Al Goodwyn Cartoon: Political polls, liberal media and obedient Democrats

by Al Goodwyn
by Al Goodwyn
Al Goodwyn

Al Goodwyn's cartoons have appeared in numerous newspapers including the Washington Post, the Washington Times, and the Washington Examiner. Other outlets carrying his cartoons and illustrations include magazines, books, and websites. His editorial cartooning career spans more than 20 years, over which time he's won numerous editorial cartooning awards including the most recent in 2018 and 2019 from the South Carolina Press Association, in 2019 from the DC chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists, and in 2020 he won 2nd place in the 2020 Green Eyeshade Awards for editorial cartooning in the Southeast. You can contact Al at [email protected] and see more of his work at goodwyncartoons.com.

